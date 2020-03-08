The Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon wants to hear from local people about their town or village high street, what it means to them, their favourite shops, best memory and thoughts on what it is like now.

The museum is running a series of drop-in sessions in its Community Gallery throughout March when people are welcome to call in and share their recollections.

The next is on Monday, March 16 from 1pm to 3pm, followed by another on Wednesday, March 25 from 10.30am to 12.30pm and finally on Tuesday, March 31 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The histories are being collected in conjunction with a new exhibition currently on display which showcases photographs of shops and high streets in North Devon towns and villages.

To keep up to date with events happening at the museum, visit www.barnstaplemuseum.org.uk or the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon Facebook page .