It's not all about ghouls and ghosties either - the new Long Bridge Wing of the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon will be officially opened on Monday, October 21.

Then on October 23 the museum will host a free family drop-in workshop for The Big Draw and on October 24 there is a tea party from 4-7pm in honour of all those who have contributed local stories to the collection.

The Big Sheep near Bideford is holding its popular Halloween Festival with a host of activities for all ages - Fun by Day from October 19-27 and Scary by Night from October 24-26 and 29-31.

By day, families can have fun visiting two haunted houses and take a tour of the spooky farm on the haunted hayride, carve their own pumpkin and try out at the witches flying school.

Plus have a go on the arachnophobia ride and try to spot all the friendly spooks on the ghost train. Come in fancy dress and you could win a prize.

As darkness falls, the demons rise and the mood changes. Are you brave enough to take a trip on the Haunted Hayride or visit the haunted house, new for 2019 and each room will unleash a new interactive terror.

Or take a white-knuckle ride on the Terror Train as it creeps through the night while demons torment and scare you.

WARNING: Night-time Halloween attractions feature scare actors, pyrotechnics, special effects and sound effects and are not recommended for young children or those of a nervous disposition.

To book your tickets, go to www.thebigsheep.co.uk .

Meanwhile Halloween at The Milky Way Adventure Park, will see families invited to join the Hocus Pocus fun - and enrol in a very special School for Witches and Wizards.

From Saturday, October 19, to Thursday October 31, there'll be lots of extra Halloween activities to enjoy at this award-winning attraction - all designed to be fun rather than scary.

There will be a very special atmosphere at The Milky Way, with themed characters (who are loveable rather than spooky) ready to welcome you and your little ones and introduce them to all that's going on.

Little horrors will love wand making, spell writing and casting, broomstick riding (for smaller ones) and potion making in the School for Witches and Wizards. There's also fun to be had on the special spooky swamp dodgems sessions.

Of course, all this extra fun is included in the usual entry fee or annual pass.

Visit https://www.themilkyway.co.uk/ for tickets and information.

Quince Honey Farm at South Molton is hosting two weeks of Halloween fun.

From October 19 to November 3, take part in lots of spooky activities, games and treats.

Kitted out with decorations, music and lights, the Play Hive will offer the chance to make creepy crafts and eat delicious Halloween-themed cakes and treats.

Creepy-critter shows will be taking place every day along with a fancy dress competition, where the best costume will get a prize.

There will also be a witch crafting station and photoshoot area to make some Halloween memories.

Can you solve the pumpkin trail in the Nectar Gardens and win a prize? Take a walk in the scary maze but look out for scarecrows.

The Nectary Restaurant is offering Halloween specials including Slimy Toad in the Hole, Jack-o'-lantern roasted stuffed peppers and some delicious cakes.

Visit https://www.quincehoneyfarm.co.uk/

Half term will also see a huge new bouldering 'cave' dedicated to the new Olympic sport opening in South Molton at Rock and Rapid Adventures on Saturday, October 19.

The centre is set to be the largest of its kind in North Devon, with more than 400 square metres of climbing facilities.

The new facilities feature unusual shapes, irking angles and more than 1,000 different holds, maximising the space within the centre.

Bouldering is a type of rock climbing where the climber does not use ropes or harnesses. It is done on climbing paths close to the ground and will make its debut at the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

The bouldering cave opens with an adult competition for experienced climbers on October 19, with a children's competition the following day.

The centre will be hosting special events over the course of half-term week as well.

The week will be rounded off from with a 'Floor is Lava' obstacle challenge on Saturday and Sunday, October 26-27.

Visit https://rockandrapidadventures.co.uk/ .

For something a bit different, but just as important, Barnstaple's Yorkshire Building Society is hosting a half term financial education event for children on Monday, October 21.

Managing money is a life skill and you are never too young to learn, so families are invited to drop in at the Boutport Street branch between 10am-12pm.

Children at the event will be able to participate in the Society's Money Minds sessions delivered by colleagues and suitable for 5 to 11 years old with balloon and sweet giveaways.

Stephen Cresswell, proprietor of Yorkshire Building Society's agency in Barnstaple, said: "We know holidays can be an expensive time for families so we wanted to offer some fun and free activities for children in Barnstaple. Learning how to effectively manage finances is a vital life skill.

"We really want to engage children, parents and grandparents in the area to help them start conversations about money and pass on their knowledge.

"These sessions will enable them to test and expand their vocabulary and understanding of money through our activities."

The whole family can also enjoy an apple pressing experience at Lemons Farm, Atherington, overlooking the Taw Valley this October.

It is an opportunity to pick, press and pasteurise the orchard's apples to make your own delicious juices or cider.

It is £40 per person, to include a ploughman's lunch or cream tea. Dates available through October, visit www.lemonsfarm.co.uk .