Bicclescombe Park in Ilfracombe and Yeo Valley Community Woodland in Barnstaple have both received the Green Flag Award - an international award for parks that boast high environmental standards, have excellent facilities and are well maintained. The North Devon Council-owned spaces are no strangers to the award. Bicclescombe Park has won the award for the 15th year in a row, while Yeo Valley has for eight consecutive years. The spaces are also helped by active community groups including the Friends of Yeo Valley Woodland and the Bicclescombe Park User Group. North Devon Council leader David Worden said: