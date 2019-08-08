Yeo Valley Community Woodland has won the Green Flag award for the eighth year in a row. Yeo Valley Community Woodland has won the Green Flag award for the eighth year in a row.

Bicclescombe Park in Ilfracombe and Yeo Valley Community Woodland in Barnstaple have both received the Green Flag Award - an international award for parks that boast high environmental standards, have excellent facilities and are well maintained.

The North Devon Council-owned spaces are no strangers to the award. Bicclescombe Park has won the award for the 15th year in a row, while Yeo Valley has for eight consecutive years.

The spaces are also helped by active community groups including the Friends of Yeo Valley Woodland and the Bicclescombe Park User Group.

North Devon Council leader David Worden said: "It is fantastic to hear that Bicclescombe Park and Yeo Valley have been awarded the prestigious Green Flag yet again.

"This award celebrates the hard work that goes into maintaining these spaces to such a high standard.

"We know how much quality green spaces matter to our residents and visitors, so would like to extend my congratulations to all those involved, especially the community groups for all the hours they dedicate to our parks."

The parks are among a record-breaking 1,970 UK parks and green spaces that have received a Green Flag Award this year.