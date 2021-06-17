North Devon grandad takes on 700 mile cycling challenge

Published: 9:47 AM June 17, 2021

A Combe Martin Grandad is taking on the gruelling challenge of cycling 700 miles over seven consecutive days in July.

In memory of a good friend and inspired by the 7 in 7 marathon challenge completed by rugby star Kevin Sinfield last year, 64-year-old Mick McCann, will undertake the challenge to raise funds and awareness of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

“On the 8th July 2008 a close friend, Ian Crawley, lost his battle against this terrible illness. After seeing the rugby legend, Kevin Sinfield take on running 7 marathons in 7 days in support of his team mate Rob Burrow, I decided to support the MNDA because charities have been hit so hard during the covid pandemic,” said an energetic Mick.

“Sadly, Rob and his family are one of thousands of families affected by this cruel disease. There are approximately 5000 people in the UK living with MND and the charities relies on supporters to continue to be there for these people and their families and carers.”

Currently Mick is preparing for his epic bike ride by clocking up the miles three or four times a week. “I haven't yet completed a hundred-mile single ride this year so doing 100 miles a day for seven consecutive days will certainly challenge my stamina and probably my backside too," joked Mick.

“It isn't just the distance involved that makes this challenge extremely difficult, it's the fact that North Devon is so, so hilly and this drains and saps the energy levels. That combined with overcoming the mental torture of facing 100 miles every morning will be extremely daunting. So, I really do hope that some cycling friends will join me and keep me company. But all this pales into significance when you see what a person with MND and their family endure.”

Although the daily routes are to be confirmed it is planned to include a ride coast to coast ride from Ilfracombe to Plymouth and back the following day and possibly a visit to Bristol via Exmoor.

Mick aims to raise £700 for the charity from the bike ride.

If you wish to sponsor mick visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/micksseveninseven