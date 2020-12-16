Welcome to our new website

Published: 5:37 PM December 16, 2020

Welcome to the new look North Devon Gazette website.

With more and more people reading their news online and relying on it for the latest information on breaking local stories, we have relaunched with a new, mobile-friendly site that's easy to navigate and quick to load.

This year has been chaotic and difficult for everyone and the coronavirus pandemic has made the need for trusted, up-to-date and balanced local news more important than ever.

Our future plans also include a feature that will allow our readers to share their community news more easily and directly as we continue to be an important resource for the people of North Devon and Torridge.

We hope you like the new look and any feedback is welcome and appreciated.

You can navigate to further site sections from the menu icon on the top left of your screen.