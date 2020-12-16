News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Welcome to our new website

Author Picture Icon

Tony Gussin

Published: 5:37 PM December 16, 2020   
Collage showing many areas of North Devon

Wonderful North Devon. - Credit: Archant/contributed

Welcome to the new look North Devon Gazette website. 

With more and more people reading their news online and relying on it for the latest information on breaking local stories, we have relaunched with a new, mobile-friendly site that's easy to navigate and quick to load. 

This year has been chaotic and difficult for everyone and the coronavirus pandemic has made the need for trusted, up-to-date and balanced local news more important than ever. 

Our future plans also include a feature that will allow our readers to share their community news more easily and directly as we continue to be an important resource for the people of North Devon and Torridge. 

We hope you like the new look and any feedback is welcome and appreciated.  

You can navigate to further site sections from the menu icon on the top left of your screen. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Friends pay tribute to Ilfracombe’s caring Sue Rawle
  2. 2 Barnstaple pub fined for breaking Covid rules
  3. 3 Covid-19 vaccine: North Devon sites to be announced ‘within days’
  1. 4 Fantastic festive light displays across North Devon and Torridge for Christmas 2020
  2. 5 Call for action to prevent ‘selfish’ Ilfracombe parking
  3. 6 Coronavirus: North Devon and Torridge to be placed in tier two once lockdown ends
  4. 7 Plans are lodged for Bideford’s Brunswick Wharf site
  5. 8 New Tap for North Devon scheme launched help homeless charities
  6. 9 Make or break: Last call to shop local before Christmas
  7. 10 Woman found in the water at Ilfracombe harbour is named

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

When are the Bideford Santa sleigh tours this year?

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

Rise of Covid-19 cases in North Devon is ‘concerning’

Matt Smart

person

When can you see the Barnstaple Santa’s sleigh for 2020?

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

Santa WILL be at Green Lanes for Christmas 2020

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus