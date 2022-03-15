News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

North Devon autism forum thanks firm for its donation

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM March 15, 2022
Cheque presentation from Tamar Trading

Cheque presentation from Tamar Trading - Credit: North Devon Forum for Autistic Spectrum Conditions and ADHD

The North Devon Forum for Autistic Spectrum Conditions and ADHD has sent their heartfelt thanks to the fantastic Tamar Trading team at Hatchmoor for the £238 raised in their 2021 Christmas draw.   

“Thank you so much for choosing our charity, especially as there are so many worthy causes,” said Lin Harding from the grateful forum. 

“These funds will be put to very good use. As with all other charities, Covid has caused disruption to our normal activities and fundraising.  We, ourselves, are holding a grand draw this year, and these funds will provide the cash prizes, the rest towards our normal running costs.” 

Established in 1992, the North Devon Forum for Autistic Spectrum Conditions and ADHD is a parent / carer-led support created by a group of parents and professionals concerned with children on the spectrum. Their scope soon widened to include adults and ADHD. 

Find out more www.ndfautism.co.uk  

