Football league teams up with Northern Devon Foodbank

Published: 11:32 AM January 26, 2021

North Devon's footballers are following in the footsteps of Marcus Rashford to help ensure local families and children do not go hungry.

A new partnership has been forged between North Devon Football League and Northern Devon Foodbank, to help support the charity in whatever way it can.

During 2020 a large number of local clubs, businesses and community groups have supported the foodbanks and helped to ensure they can continue into 2021.

Football is of course suspended for lower league clubs at the moment due to Covid-19 restrictions, but when sport can resume, the league and its member clubs aim to be there to offer their support to those in need.

Mick Tattersall, North Devon Football League secretary said: “Being brought up in a family surviving on benefits and having seen first-hand the struggle on families on benefits or low incomes, I completely understand the struggles.

“Seeing all the recent press especially that of Marcus Rashford and with the ongoing pandemic causing families to struggle further, as a local grass roots adult football league, it was something we felt we could help with within our communities.”

In the run up to the festive period, the foodbank ran an online appeal to raise money through its Northern Devon Christmas Appeal, which helped to provide £12,500 in financial support to 269 local families in long term need.

The foodbank also reported a record Christmas, as demand soared and it supplied the equivalent of almost nearly 38,000 meals to families living in North Devon and Torridge.

This was a 60 per cent increase on the previous year and those families included 725 children who received food and presents.

Mr Tattersall added: “The league made a generous donation to the Christmas Fund and another for the foodbank’s main fund and we will be reaching out to our member clubs to see what fund raising or donations they could do to help families in their areas.

“We are extremely pleased to be partnering with the Northern Devon Foodbank as it fits well with our clubs being mainly in the North Devon and Torridge areas.”

Foodbank chairman Duncan Withall said the charity was delighted to be partnering with the North Devon Football League, adding: “As two organisations that play a vital role in the North Devon and Torridge communities, we have a lot in common and foresee a long-term partnership.”

To find out more about Northern Devon Foodbank, make a donation or seek help, go to https://northerndevon.foodbank.org.uk.