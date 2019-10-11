North Devon Foodfest takes place in Barnstaple Pannier Market on Sunday, October 20 with more than 80 food and drink providers showcasing the very best of food and drink in the region.

The event, organised by Barnstaple Town Centre Management, with support from North Devon Council is now in its 12th year.

Hosts Seth Conway and Brend Hotels' Dez Turland will be joined by talented chefs working in the region throughout the day.

Mark Dodson (Masons Arms), Tommy Browning (Lewtrenchard Manor), Jamie Coleman (The Beach), James Checkley (The Coach House at Kentisbury Grange) and James Mason (New Coast Events) will be live on stage in the market demonstrating their talents and providing cooking tips.

Joining the line-up this year is Bar 62, with a Ready Steady Cocktails show.

Town centre manager Hannah Harrington said: "Foodfest is one of the highlights of our year and we can't wait to welcome everyone back to the market again.

"Our friends from Plastic Free North Devon will be joining us and bringing virtual reality headsets, which enable you to see an underwater view of plastic pollution in our oceans.

"This year we are also debuting an exciting new cocktail making masterclass with Bar 62, so get your cocktail shakers at the ready!"

North Devon Councils executive member for economic regeneration, Councillor Malcolm Prowse, said: "With more than 80 exhibitors showcasing some of North Devon's finest food and drink, this year's event is set to be bigger and better than ever.

"This is an amazing event which draws food lovers from miles around to watch top chefs in action and enjoy the fantastic, fun atmosphere. It's certainly one not to miss."

North Devon Foodfest takes place in Barnstaple Pannier Market from 10am to 3.30pm. Entry to the pannier market is free.