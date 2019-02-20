The low-level flood warning is in place for coastal areas from Hartland Point to Lynmouth.

High tides spring tides are forecast for this evening and Thursday morning.

The warning began this morning and the Environment Agency said: “Strong force five south south westerly winds and spring tides may result in some defence over topping and minor flood impacts.

“People are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as required.”