The annual Barnstaple Fireworks display will be on Sunday, November 3.

The display hosted by Barnstaple Round Table will once again take place at Barnstaple Rugby Club in Mill Road and gates open at 5.30pm, with the display starting at 7pm.

Tickets can be pre-booked via the Barnstaple Round Table Facebook page or turn up on the night.

Braunton Firework Display will be held at Braunton Cricket Club on Saturday, November 2 with gates open from 4.30pm and the display at around 7.30pm.

There will be live music, lush food and children's entertainment, with proceeds to Kingsacre, Caen and Southmead schools. Lots of entertainment including laser tag, disco bouncy castle. craft workshop, face painting, plus much more

For more information visit the Braunton Fireworks 2019 Facebook page.

Great Torrington Cavaliers Bonfire and Fireworks will be at Torrington Rugby Club on Saturday, November 2, with gates open at 6pm and the show starting at 7pm.

There will be a bar and food. Visit the Torrington Cavaliers Facebook page for more details.

Woolacombe Fireworks Display takes place on Friday, November 1 at the Woolacombe Meadow Playing Fields from 6pm.

It includes a bar, hog roast, free parking and tickets are available from Londis and Shirley's newsagent in the village or at the gate.

Woolsery Firework Fayre is at the village primary school on Friday, November 1, starting at 5pm.

There will be a lantern parade, bar, bouncy castle and games plus barbecue. Entry at the gate.

This year firework night is hosted by Woolsery Scouts and children are encouraged to make a lantern and join the parade before the bonfire is lit.

The Big Sheep is holding its Big Bonfire Party on Tuesday, November 5, with gates open at 4pm.

It will include fire shows, junior fireworks, bonfire lighting at 7pm, main fireworks and plenty of family food favourites. Visit https://thebigsheep.co.uk/ for information.

West Buckland School hosts its annual Parents Association Fireworks Night on Friday, November 8 from 5pm.

Tickets include entry, hog roast and disco plus there will be stalls with sweet treats and hot and cold drinks. Search 'West Buckland' at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/.

**** Have we missed your community firework display event? Ensure we add it, by emailing newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk .