Crews were sent to a domestic address in Golf Link Road just before 3.45pm on Friday (August 2).

A total of four fire engines and an aerial appliance were sent to the scene. Both engines from Bideford as well as crews from Appledore and Barnstaple were deployed.

Upon arrival the incident commander confirmed the fire involved food.

The fire was extinguished using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, and one covering jet.

A Devon and Somerset Fire Service Rescue spokesman said: "The crew removed the item involved to open air and then ventilated the property.

"The area has now been made safe and the cause of this fire is believed to be accidental."