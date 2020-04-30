Chris Horrell, from Barnstaple, whose team was behind the eye-catching Ilfracombe Remembers video projection on to the Landmark Theatre towers, wanted to use his production skills to honour the centenarian who has raised more than £30million for the NHS.

Chris said: “This is my tribute to a truly remarkable gentleman. His achievements are remarkable from such an unassuming person.

He really has bought out the best in people.”

Capt Tom captured the nation’s hearts by setting out to walk 100 lengths of his garden using his walking frame.

The former Army officer’s modest ambition was to raise £1,000 but at last count the total on his JustGiving page stands at £31.5m for the NHS Charities Together.

Today (Thursday, April 30) he has celebrated his 100th birthday, which included a Spitfire flypast in his honour plus a personal card from the Queen and tributes from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Donations can be made on Captain Tom’s page by CLICKING HERE.