Devon County Council has appointed TownSq to run the North Devon Enterprise Centre, which is being built at its new Enterprise Park in Roundswell.

It is hoped the centre will help boost the local economy and create jobs in North Devon once it opens next year. It will have 35 offices and a co-working space for up to 50 people, making it well-suited for start-up and high-growth businesses.

It has been designed to offer flexible office accommodation for small and medium size businesses that are looking to expand, as well as providing meeting space and high-speed broadband.

Mandy Weston, co-founder and chief operating officer of TownSq, said: “We’re delighted to have been appointed as operators of the Enterprise Centre and are excited to get work under way.

How the North Devon Enterprise Centre will look. Picture: Devon County Council

“We’ve already begun drawing up plans to create a welcoming community of start-ups and SMEs, which will be made easier thanks to the incredibly vibrant space the new building will offer.

“There’s a huge amount of potential in Northern Devon and we aim to offer space and support for the individuals right through to large teams.

“The way people work is changing and so the way we offer workspaces must change with it. The combination of small and medium-sized offices mixed with shared spaces allows organisations the focus of their own four walls, but also the natural networking and collaboration that comes with co-working.”

The £5million scheme has been funded by the European Regional Development Fund, the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership and Devon County Council.

It has been designed to complement the new Centre of Technology and Innovation Excellence at Petroc.

Councillor Frank Biederman, Devon County Councillor for Fremington Rural, said: “The appointment of TownSq as the operator of the Enterprise Centre is another major step forward for this project.

“The centre will be well placed to support business start-ups here in Northern Devon which is just what we need as we look to bounce back from the economic downturn.

“We look forward to seeing the centre opening and playing a key role in Devon’s future economic growth.”