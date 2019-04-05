Dominic Viner, aged 28, of Raleigh Meadow, Barnstaple; Adam Moulton, aged 35, of Market Street, Ilfracombe; and Christopher Hommell, aged 27, of Greenbank Road, Barnstaple, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply the class A drug between March 15-31, 2017.

Christopher Robertson, aged 31, of no fixed address, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between March 13 and 27, 2017.

Jacob Cox, aged 24, of Town Walk, Barnstaple and Viner both admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply and personal possession of cannabis on July 28, 2017.

Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court adjourned all the cases for sentence. He said there may need to be a fact finding hearing because Moulton has entered a basis of plea which has not been accepted.

He remanded Viner in custody and released the others on bail. He ordered a probation pre-sentence report on Robertson.

Peter Coombe, prosecuting, said Robertson had pleaded guilty on the basis he bought a large amount of cocaine for his wife’s birthday and shared it with others on a social basis.

A date for sentence will be set later in April.