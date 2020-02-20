The funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has been granted to North Devon Council, which led a bid on behalf of North Devon Against Domestic Abuse (NDADA), Splitz Support Service and First Light.

The £229,263 will be used to provide safe places to stay for survivors and families who are at risk of abuse.

The funding is part of a £16million funding injection from the MHCLG, shared across 75 projects nationwide.

Jeremy Mann, head of housing services for North Devon Council, said: "The success of this bid for victims of domestic abuse and their families cannot be underestimated.

"This money will be used to provide refuge beds and support domestic abuse victims and survivors in dispersed units of accommodation across the South West."

The Devon and Cornwall Community Safety Strategic Assessment reported nearly 30,000 domestic abuse incidents in the region in 2018/19.

A Domestic Abuse Bill is expected to be reintroduced to the House of Commons, bringing the first ever statutory definition of domestic abuse to include controlling behaviour, and manipulative non-physical abuse.

The bill will also establish a new Domestic Abuse Commissioner and prohibit the cross-examination of victims by their abusers in family courts.

North Devon Against Domestic Abuse CEO Sue Wallis said: "NDADA is pleased that the MHCLG has offered funding for the refuge in North Devon, in recognition of the need for accommodation-based services for families escaping domestic abuse, allowing continued joint working between partners in North Devon and the county to support and protect this most vulnerable group.

"The refuge in North Devon remains the only one in Devon complemented by several places of safety throughout Devon which have been supported in previous funding rounds. The work to provide some wraparound services continues.

"The service providers are looking forward to the passing and implementation of the Domestic Abuse Bill which will provide more certainty and opportunity for future planning. Short term funding is challenging when engaging long term support of people's lives."

North Devon MP Selaine Saxby said: "I am delighted that North Devon Council is to receive such a large financial boost - the biggest in the South West - to ensure organisations such as NDADA are able to continue their outstanding work.

"Supporting survivors of domestic abuse and their children and ensuring they are in a safe environment and able to move forward to a future free from domestic abuse is vital with over two million victims, and their families, each year."