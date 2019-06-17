North Devon Diversity Festival 2019. North Devon Diversity Festival 2019.

The event began with a Pride parade along the high Street before adjourning to Castle Green for a host of activities from music and street food to belly dancing and crafts, to highlight the region's diversity.

The mayors of Barnstaple and Ilfracombe, the chairman of Fremington Parish Council and the chairman of North Devon District Council were in attendance, together with representatives from Great Torrington and South Molton town councils.

Newly elected Liberal democrat Euro MEP Caroline Voaden also attended. In a reminder of a recent gaff by another new MEP, organiser David Chalmers said: "I would say it was a clear signal to Ann Widdecombe that she doesn't speak for our community.

"It meant a lot to the LGBT community to see the representatives of their whole community there to give them support."

He added: "The police told me that they can feel how our community has become more welcoming to diversity and you don't get this same inclusive welcoming atmosphere in other rural areas, so we must all be doing something right."

