There will be lots to see at the 2019 Diversity Festival in Barnstaple on Saturday, June 15.

The festival will run from 11am until 5pm on Saturday (June 15) on Castle Green in Barnstaple.

The festivities will begin with a LGBT+ pride parade. It will start from outside the library at 10am and work its way through the streets.

David Chalmers, chairman of North Devon Sunrise, said: "This year's theme for the festival is carnival and all are welcome.

"The Diversity Festival has really established itself on our region's calendars of events - attracting up to 5,000 visitors in recent years from far and wide.

Visitors to North Devon Diversity Festival 2019 in Barnstaple on Saturday, June 15 can enjoy a range of activities.

"We have many ethnic communicates who have made this area their home and we are diverse in so many ways: by our sexuality, our gender, our age and whether we are classed as disabled in some way."

There will be a full lineup of bands performing on the main stage at the festival. There will also be workshops on tying turbans, African dance, various holistic therapies and more.