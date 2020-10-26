Devon Partnership NHS Trust is hoping to expand Meadow View at the hospital in Barnstaple.

The ward provides assessment and treatment for older people with mental health needs, such as depression, anxiety and psychosis and can currently admit up to 14 inpatients in 13 bedrooms, one of which is shared by 2 patients.

The proposals aim to bring the ward in line with current healthcare and privacy standards and provide a total of 16 individual bedrooms with ensuite facilities.

Documents with the application say there will be an extension to the existing unit which will allow the ward to accommodate the proposed increase in patient numbers, and would see the number of accommodated male inpatients increased from six to eight.

A design and access statement for the application said: “This project forms part of a wider drive to address the shortfall in local mental health accommodation.”