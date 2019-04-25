It's all to play for in the North Devon Derby this weekend, as North Devon and Torridge District councils go head-to-head in a charity football match.

Teams from both will be battling it out at Bideford AFC sports ground on Saturday, April 27, to raise vital funds for local childrens charity, Care for Kids North Devon.

Angelo Massos, from Care for Kids North Devon, said: “This should be a really fun, family event which we hope will be well supported and raise lots of money for local families.

“I know the two councils have played each other in the past and there are bound to be grudges - it should make for a really entertaining match.”

And the fighting talk is hotting up between the two teams already.

Richard Slaney, NDC's parks, leisure and culture officer, said: “Both teams faced off at Tarka Tennis Centre in November and Torridge will admit they were lucky to get a late equaliser that day.

“So we are looking forward to getting back on the pitch to put things right, but more importantly to raise as much money as possible for a great charity.”

James Jarroudi, community engagement officer at TDC, countered: “This is all for a fantastic cause and Torridge District Council have already shown their charitable side by gifting NDC three goals from a two-nil advantage.

“The game was played in great spirits at Tarka and the follow up game at the Sports Ground will be a wonderful occasion for all involved.

“I hope we can rouse a large crowd for this wonderful charity and look forward to putting on a spectacle....of sorts!”

Gates open at 6pm and kick off is at 7pm. The event will include entertainment from The Voice FM, a raffle and licensed bar.

Entry on the gate is £3 and under 10s are free, with all funds raised from the evening going to Care for Kids North Devon.

The charity provides financial assistance to families that have a child diagnosed with a life threatening illness, as well as working closely with the Caroline Thorpe children's ward at NDDH to make life more bearable for patients and their families.

