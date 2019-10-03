The charity is offering the service to event organisers to reduce single-use plastic where possible.

With hundreds of events in the region from festivals to fetes, the charity has estimated this will see around 100,000 single-use drinking cups every year.

The first batch of rental cups have been sponsored by The Thatch at Croyde and PFND is seeking more business sponsors to widen help the scheme.

The cups have been produced by Green Goblet and meet all catering regulations including being CE-marked for a variety of poured drinks.

Once booked, event organisers collect the required number of cups on an agreed date before their event and deliver them back afterwards. The daily rental includes washing of returned used cups.

Claire Moodie, chief executive at PFND said the scheme would bolster its ability to reduce single-use plastic.

She said: "We have attended many events across our region and noticed many organisers now choosing compostable alternatives.

"Whilst this change is positive, these alternatives are still single use. This new scheme will promote reuse and offer an affordable alternative."

PFND is keen to hear from more business sponsors to widen help the scheme.

Participating businesses can expect their logo to be displayed on the cups they pay for, exposure of their business at multiple events across North Devon and recognition across PFND's social media.

Anne-Marie Eveleigh at PFND added: "Widening the use of this scheme is a key objective for 2020.

"But to achieve this we will need help from businesses to help fund more cups."

Nationwide, it is estimated that more than 100million plus single use plastic cups are used at events each year.

According to the Powerful Thinking website, more than 90 per cent of the environmental impact of disposable cups is caused by manufacturing them and then only using them once.

Rather than recycling, most are disposed of through incineration or sent to landfill.

If you are an event organiser and would like further information on the cup rental scheme or a business interested in sponsoring PFND's cup scheme, please contact Anne-Marie Eveleigh by emailing annemarieplasticfreenorthdevon@gmail.com .