North Devon Crematorium's Aspen Chapel North Devon Crematorium's Aspen Chapel

The Aspen Chapel has been largely unchanged since it opened more than 50 years ago, but the project, which took 10 weeks to complete, has now brought it back up to date.

The 66-seat chapel has been given new windows, flooring, furniture, technology and improved disabled access.

New facilities, including the ability to webcast and record, as well as play video tributes, have brought it in line with the crematorium’s Rowan Chapel, built in 2016.

Crematorium manager Mark Drummond said: “I am delighted with the improved facilities and the way that some original features have been retained whilst giving a completely fresh feel and look to the chapel.

“The contractor, Westcountry Maintenance, met a tight schedule whilst displaying great professionalism and sensitivity for the site.

“The refurbishment of the original features was carried out to a superb standard by local craftsmen, Francis Hookway and Simon Westlake and beautiful stained glass panels were made by Stacey Beaumont from Bude.

“The use of South West based companies was important to both North Devon and Torridge Councils who oversee the crematorium’s operations.”

It is hoped a dedication service to officially mark the completion of the work will take place later in the year.