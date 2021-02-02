MP welcomes successful North Devon Covid vaccine rollout

Published: 9:00 AM February 2, 2021 Updated: 10:06 AM February 2, 2021

North Devon’s MP has welcomed the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and has said it is going well.

Selaine Saxby said all care home residents and staff should now have been vaccinated, while all those aged over 80 should have been contacted by now and invited to receive their first vaccination.

Residents in North Devon – and Torridge – have been attending the mass vaccination facility at North Devon Leisure Centre in Barnstaple, as well as at Westward Ho! Baptist Church, which is operated in conjunction with Arnolds Pharmacy.

North Devon MP Selaine Saxby at the Barnstaple mass vaccination centre just after it opened, with Sharon Bates, practice manager at Litchdon Medical Centre - Credit: Selaine Saxby MP

Some GP surgeries are now offering the jab, while practice staff are carrying out care home visits, and North Devon District Hospital is also offering the vaccination to eligible patients.

Figures show 145,148 people had received their first jab in the NHS Devon CCG area up to January 24 and around 80 per cent of people aged 80 and above have been vaccinated in Devon.

Ms Saxby said the initial vaccine rollout in Devon had seen no mention of North Devon and she immediately began asking questions.

She said: “Behind the scenes I was in contact with our Clinical Commissioning Group, who are managing the vaccination rollout and received assurances that we, in the north of Devon, would not be left behind, words were not enough, and we needed to see it.

“I believe that we are seeing an equitable roll out, it clearly has not been as fast as we would like and it is very difficult to see and hear about other areas that may, on in some cases may not, be receiving vaccines at a faster rate that we are.

“There are enormous logistical challenges in rolling out the vaccine, particularly in a sparsely populated, rural location like North Devon.

“It is testament to the incredible work of our local GPs, NHS and the CCG that apart from a few exceptional cases, our front line healthcare workers, care homes and staff have been offered their first vaccine, as well as the over 80s.”

She said anyone over 80 who had not been contacted, or their family, was invited to email her office, which is collating any who have been ‘missed’, to selaine.saxby.mp@parliament.uk. Please include your name, address, GP details, date of birth and a contact telephone number.

Vaccination volunteers such as retired doctors, nurses or anyone who has previously administered an injection, are invited to go to https://www.england.nhs.uk/coronavirus/join-the-nhs-covid-19-vaccine-team if they wish to help.