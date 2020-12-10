The only two earmarked for the county will be at Plymouth and Exeter, where the majority of the population from those areas will be vaccinated against the virus in 2021.

Early indications are the northern part of the county will instead follow the ‘flu vaccine model’, which suggests it will be provided at local GP surgeries, although no details have yet been confirmed.

The news came at a meeting of the Team Devon Local Outbreak Engagement Board on Thursday, December 10, from Darryn Allcorn, chief nurse at the Devon Clinical Commissioning Group.

He said that mass vaccination sites would be in Exeter and Plymouth and they hoped to confirm the locations next week.

Mr Allcorn said the sites would be more likely to administer the Oxford vaccine, which does not need to be stored at -70C as the Pfizer jab does, if and when it is approved for use.

In response to a question from Councillor Andrew Leadbetter on what plans there were for northern Devon, Mr Allcorn said: “We will be working with primary care teams to have a model where we can bring a slightly larger site to North Devon.

“The challenge is the geographical isolation, so once we can transport it, we will go to the flu vaccine model and deliver it to people as close as possible to their home, and the Northern teams up for that model.”

Ilfracombe county councillor Paul Crabb, who is a member of the influential Health and Adult Care committee said he was expecting a briefing tomorrow (Friday, December 11) and had arranged a presentation by the North East and West (NEW) Devon CCG at Monday’s town council meeting.

He said: “We may not be densely populated enough for a mass site in the early stages, but I want to know that firm plans are in place to distribute the vaccine by the vanload to local GPs and health providers for local, and convenient, vaccinations.”

Fremington county councillor Frank Biederman said he understood the CCG was organising the vaccine rollout with GP surgeries administering it.

He said: “I certainly hope so and have already raised a question through Devon County Council on timelines of availability here in North Devon. “The sooner people can get back to visiting vulnerable friends and family the better and no areas economy has suffered more than North Devon we have the three highest effected wards of Devon on those that have lost jobs.

“I think that is all the evidence you need, that North Devon should be one of the first places, not down the pecking order.”

Thursday’s meeting heard that vaccinations in the county had begun after Derriford Hospital received 975 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, with Mr Allcorn saying that 55 people were vaccinated on December 8 along with 90 on December 9. Another 830 vaccinations are set to be carried out by midday on Saturday, December 12, after which the next batch will be delivered.