Peter and Muriel Gammon celebrated their blue sapphire anniversary on Monday, November 23, at Golden Sands Care Home in Westward Ho!

The couple, both 91, were able to mark the occasion with fellow residents, enjoyed cake and received a telegram from the Queen.

Peter and Muriel have spent most of their married life living in Yelland. Peter worked at Yelland Power Station while Muriel was a doctor’s dispenser.

They married at Instow Methodist Church in 1955 and had their reception at Jubilee Hall, after which they hopped on the train at Instow for their honeymoon in Southampton.

They have two children, Elizabeth and Alison, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Peter said: “We do everything together and we’re never apart and we enjoy each other’s company. It’s all about love.”