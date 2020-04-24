The council’s strategy and resources committee meeting, which is usually held at the council’s Brynsworthy base, will instead see members meeting remotely on Monday, May 4.

NDC has had to postpone or cancel its committee meetings during the coronavirus lockdown. The last one to go ahead was a session of the council’s planning committee on March 11.

Chief executive Ken Miles said the council has held informal virtual meetings, and hopes to hold all appropriate meetings virtually while restrictions remain in place.

He said: “Our strategy and resources meeting on Monday 4 May is going to be a virtual meeting, the first we have held. We have trialled informal meetings this way in advance of strategy and resources.

“We will no doubt need to refine things as we go, on but we hope to hold all appropriate meetings in this way while there are still restrictions in place.”