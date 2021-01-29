Don't be a slytipper - putting rubbish out early could lead to a fine

Published: 11:03 AM January 29, 2021

Don't be a slytipper - new North Devon Council campaigns warns people putting out waste wrongly could be unintentionally committing crime - Credit: NDC

Putting black bins out too early could see householders hit by the same penalties as flytippers, a new campaign has warned.

North Devon Council is launching a campaign to raise awareness of ‘slytipping’ among residents and businesses – often unintentional acts of flytipping that people may not realise are breaking the law.

Putting bins out early, placing domestic or trade waste in public litter bins and dumping waste in another person’s bin are all ‘slytipping’, as is dumping trade waste as domestic waste or putting it out at a collection point that is not your own.

The council said it is also wrong to put extra additional waste, known as side waste, next to your usual black bin collection (unless advised by the council in advance that it will be permitted as an exception).

Flytipping is a criminal offence, punishable by a fine up to £50,000 or 12 months imprisonment if convicted at a magistrates court.

Rubbish put out too early constitutes flytipping and could lead to prosecution, North Devon Council has warned in its new 'slytipping' campaign - Credit: Archant

The council’s lead member for the environment, Netti Pearson, said everyone who produces waste has a legal duty to ensure it is disposed of correctly.

She said: "We want to raise awareness of what slytipping is so residents and businesses are able to see it for exactly what it is and do the right thing to protect themselves and our beautiful district from the environmental damage flytipping causes.

“A person or business may be guilty of a flytipping offence if their waste is found to have been dumped, even if the dumping was carried out by someone else, so it's essential to make sure you carry out the proper checks about your waste disposal.

“For householders, making the most of black bin collections, recycling as much waste as possible, using litter bins properly and arranging bulky waste collections when needed, ensures proper disposal of their waste. For a business arranging trade waste collections to dispose of waste makes complying with the law straightforward.”

More information about flytipping including what it is, what penalties it carries and how to avoid common mistakes is available at https://www.northdevon.gov.uk/flytipping.

Cases of suspected flytipping can be reported to the council online or by calling 01271 388870.

Residents and businesses are asked to follow the message of the council’s ‘Clear Messages’ campaign: ‘challenge it, report it, change it’.

More information about what waste items go in which bin, box or bag and what can be recycled can be found at https://www.northdevon.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling.

More information is also available about the council's trade waste collection service for anybody who operates a business or manages a holiday home, at https://www.northdevon.gov.uk/tradewaste or by contacting a member of the trade waste team direct on 01271 318508 or 01271 318509.