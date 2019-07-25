Fire crews were called to the centre on Thursday morning (July 25) after a second fire broke out in the recycling hall. The first blaze was on July 9 after a deep-seated fire in five tonnes of plastic. Loose batteries are believed to have been the cause for both fires. The batteries are thought to have been scraping along the floor as recycling was pushed along by machinery, igniting the surrounding plastic. The council is now asking residents to stop putting batteries in their recycling. NDC chief executive Ken Miles said: