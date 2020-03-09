Ricky McCormack, head of operational services and responsible for waste and recycling collections among a range of other roles, has handed in his notice.

In a statement, the council's chief executive Ken Miles said: 'I can confirm that the head of operational services has recently resigned and that the council will be considering the future options for the management of that service.'

The council would not give any further details or reason for the resignation.

In addition to the kerbside waste and recycling service, Mr McCormack was also responsible for the council's bereavement, cleaning and parking services as well as vehicle workshops.

Mr McCormack's Linkedin profile lists him as the council's Head of works and recycling services from September 2014 until the present and prior to that he was joint head of works, recycling and operations for Torridge District and North Devon councils from July 2012.

The Gazette has messaged Mr McCormack to ask if he wishes to comment.