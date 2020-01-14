The council is in the process of acquiring more than 40 acres of land in North Devon which would be used for tree planting and carbon sequestration.

Its parks team is set to meet with the Forestry Commission later this month as it hopes to secure grant funding for the project.

In his report to a full council meeting this Wednesday (January 15), leader David Worden said the move would be another step towards the council becoming carbon neutral.

He said: "NDC is acquiring some land mainly for the purpose of carbon sequestration.

"Planting woodland also offers a number of wider social and environmental benefits including community use, education, soil conservation, enhanced biodiversity and flood risk prevention.

"So we are in the process of acquiring over 40 acres in North Devon to be planted to trees which will increase the amount of publicly accessible green space in the area.

"It will also provide another step towards the council becoming carbon neutral."

North Devon Council signed up to a Devon-wide climate change declaration in July last year.

The declaration involves committing to helping achieve a 45 per cent reduction in carbon emissions nationwide by 2030, with a 100 per cent reduction by 2050.