North Devon Council (NDC) has outlined how it will use a further £83,500 of Government funding awarded to its housing team from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. The council will fund 20 supported tenancies provided by Freedom Community Alliance for rough sleepers leaving the street, those that are former rough sleepers and those at risk. A full-time 'Navigator' will also be employed to work with the area's longer-term rough sleepers to support them into settled accommodation. The Navigator will support individuals in their recovery to find employment, undertake training, develop budgeting skills and form positive social circles to ensure they are better equipped to maintain their accommodation and independence and avoid returning to the street. The funding comes two months after NDC was awarded £209,150 to provide Housing First accommodation, a support worker, a drug and alcohol specialist and a community psychiatric nurse. NDC's service lead for housing equality, Natasha Rowland, said: