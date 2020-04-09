Anyone with a parking permit for one of the council’s car parks will get it extended by the amount of time the permit was valid during the coronavirus lockdown.

The council stopped charging in its car parks when the restrictive measures were introduced but there are many people who had paid for permits in advance.

NDC car parks manager Nicola Keyworth-Wright said: “As we’re not currently charging in our car parks, it’s only fair that those people who have already paid for a permit get free parking too.

“All permits that have been valid during the lockdown will get them extended by how ever many days their permit was valid during this period.

“There’s no need to contact us about it – it will all be sorted out once we get beyond the lockdown.”