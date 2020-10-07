North Devon Council (NDC) has plans to install additional charging points across the district, and is inviting suppliers to tender for the contract.

Suppliers will be expected to provide rapid chargers in council car parks in return for income from the charging devices.

The council hopes more charging facilities will encourage residents to buy electric cars.

NDC’s lead member for economic development and regeneration, Councillor Malcolm Prowse said: “This is really exciting news for North Devon and it’s great news for our environment too.

“Research has shown that electric cars are better for the environment; they emit less greenhouse gases and air pollutants than a petrol or diesel car.

“We believe that providing additional EV charging points in North Devon is a great first step to encouraging our residents to buy a cleaner, greener car. We want to hear from as many EV charger suppliers as possible and look forward to making these plans a reality.”

Suppliers have until November 13 to submit their bid. It is hoped a bidder will be appointed in December with work to start in January.

Potential suppliers can find out more www.supplyingthesouthwest.org.uk/