The close of nominations yesterday (April 3) revealed a total of 13 longstanding councillors have decided not to stand in the coming elections for the 42 district ward seats, including eight Conservative Party councillors.

They include council leader Des Brailey, who announced his decision yesterday, plus Robin Bonds, Caroline Chugg, Richard Edgell, Dick Jones, John Lovering, John Mathews and Brian Moores.

Four of those standing down are members of the executive committee.

Liberal Democrats Sue Haywood and Faye Webber are also standing down, as are Ilfracombe independent Mike Edmunds and South Molton’s John Moore and Barnstaple’s Brian Greenslade.

The Green Party is fielding a candidate in almost every district ward, a total of 32.

The Conservatives will be putting up 32 candidates but the Liberal Democrats have 37 people standing.

The Labour Party is putting up 24 candidates, while UKIP has five this time around and 11 independents or non-aligned are standing.

This election could change the complexion of the council’s political make up, whi ch is currently nominally under Conservative control, with 18 Conservative councillors.

But they do not have an overall majority, with 12 Liberal Democrats, eight independents, three South Molton independents and one non-aligned councillor, 24 in total.

There are a number of new faces standing for council for the first time, together with several candidates who have stood previously but failed to get in.

Polling day in North Devon is on Thursday, May 2. Polling stations will be open in every parish from 7am until 10pm, with not only district but local parish council members being decided.

Anyone in the district may vote, but they must be registered. The deadline to register to vote is Friday, April 12 and you can register online at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

There is one North Devon ward less this time around, standing at 42 after a review of the ward boundaries reduced it by one.

Election counts will be taking place from 10am on Friday, May 3. The count in North Devon is being held at North Devon Leisure Centre.

