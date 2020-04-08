The council will not be collecting waste or recycling on Good Friday (April 10), with collections due that day taking place on Saturday (April 11) instead.

All collections in the week commencing Monday, April l3 will be made a day later during that week, from Tuesday to Saturday.

Residents are being reminded to recycle any Easter packaging by flattening Easter egg boxes before putting them in brown bags and scrunching up foil before it goes in the recycling box.

The council is also asking residents to place their glass recycling in a separate container from their plastic and tins to help collection crews during the coronavirus outbreak.

You can check when your collection is on the North Devon Council website.

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor David Worden said: “We are very lucky to have many dedicated and hard working refuse collectors who are still going out on their rounds day after day to provide an important service to our residents during these difficult times.

“Waste and recycling collections are always a day late following a bank holiday, but if you’re in any doubt about your collection dates you can check our website any time, particularly during the current situation where many of us find we are out of our usual routine.

“Please wash your hands before putting your bins and recycling containers at the kerbside before 7am on the day of your collection to avoid them being missed by our crews.

“Following a bank holiday, when your collection day changes, your waste may well be collected at a different time of day than you are used to.

“Our crews have been taken aback by all the public support that has been shown to them and they are extremely grateful for all the kind messages they have received from all over North Devon.”