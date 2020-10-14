The council confirmed two members of staff have tested positive for coronavirus – one in waste and recycling and one in customer services.

Members of staff have been instructed to self-isolate as a result, and the council has warned of potential disruption to services.

A statement from the council said refuse collections may not be completed, with teams doing the best they can to reach everyone.

Residents are asked to leave collections out for 48 hours past their scheduled collection.

If they are not collected in that time they are advised to take them back in until their next collection day.

Staff shortages mean the council’s customer services base at Lynton House in Barnstaple has closed.

Ilfracombe and South Molton town councils have also closed their joint reception areas. This means that all three councils can now only be contacted online or via telephone.

Customers are being advised to access services through the North Devon Council website, with town council services for South Molton and Ilfracombe also available online.