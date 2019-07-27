Councillors were unanimous in voting to sign up to the declaration at a full council meeting on Wednesday. It has been signed by Devon County Council and other district councils across Devon. The declaration involves committing to helping achieve a 45 per cent reduction in carbon emissions nationwide by 2030, with a 100 per cent reduction by 2050. The council also agreed to set up a working party which will look at tackling climate change and what it can do to help prevent global warming. It also appointed Councillor Caroline Leaver as lead member for climate change. Cllr Leaver said: