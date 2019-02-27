Councillors agreed a 2.99 per cent increase at a full council meeting on Monday (February 25).

It means the average Band D property will pay an extra £5.33, with the district’s share of council tax rising to £183.35 per year.

The council’s tax share makes up 10 per cent of the overall bill.

NDC said it and other councils were seeking to protect and maintain services against a 40 per cent cut in Government funding since 2015/16.

Last week Devon County Council agreed a 3.99 per cent increase to its share of council tax. Fire and police services have also elected to increase their respective shares.

It means Band D residents in North Devon will pay an average of £1,927.04 for the coming year, an increase of £89 on last year’s average.

North Devon Council leader Des Brailey said: “We appreciate that for many households in North Devon, the impact of an increase in council tax may be difficult to manage and the decision to raise it in line with inflation was not taken lightly.

“Against a backdrop of ongoing grant reductions from central government, our councillors voted on this increase as the only way to maintain our essential services and continue to support the most vulnerable in our community.

“Whilst it is never an easy decision to make, from the information presented to us, we felt that there was little option but to approve the increase to plug the ever increasing funding gap.”