Figures released by NHS England on Tuesday (April 28) confirmed one patient died on Sunday, April 26, and another died on Monday (April 27).

It means 15 people have now died at the hospital in Barnstaple after testing positive for the virus.

In total, 139 people have died in hospitals in Devon, according to NHS England figures. Tuesday’s announcement saw two more deaths confirmed at Derriford Hospital and one at Torbay.

NHS England announced 546 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 19,295.

It releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.