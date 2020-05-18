Both of the patients died on Saturday, May 16, according to figures released by NHS England on Monday (May 18).

The announcement comes two weeks after the hospital’s last recorded coronavirus death on May 4.

It means 20 people have now died at the hospital in Barnstaple after testing positive for the virus.

The death toll for hospitals in Devon now stands at 175, with the two in North Devon the only two confirmed in the county on Monday.

NHS England announced 122 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,739.

NHS England said the Covid patient notification system did not operate for a period of time on May 16 and this may have had an impact on the number of deaths reported on Monday, which is lower than would be expected.

It releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.