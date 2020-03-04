Climate Action Week runs from Saturday, March 21 until Saturday, March 28 and is being organised by North Devon Council.

The event aims to raise awareness of global warming and 'mobilise community action'.

There will be a range of environment-themed activities around North Devon, which people, parishes, community groups, schools and organisations will organise and take part in.

It starts with a march through the centre of Barnstaple on March 21. Activities during the week will include seed planting, e-bike demos, and climate-related talks and film screenings.

The council is also giving out wildflower schools for groups or schools with land to plan on.

North Devon Council's lead member for climate change, Councillor Caroline Leaver said: "We would like to use Climate Action Week as a way of celebrating what communities are already doing to tackle global warming and encouraging even more.

"Collaboration strengthens action, so if we all do our bit to raise awareness of climate change we'll be better placed to protect our planet for the future."

Councillor Netti Pearson, the council's lead member for environment, said: "We are calling on individuals, groups, schools and community organisations across the district to plan or take part in an activity - however big or small - with a focus on the environment or climate change.

"The scale and urgency of the global challenge from climate change must be recognised and acted on or the world will be a very different place by the time our children reach adulthood."

Updates about the week will be posted on the council's social network channels.