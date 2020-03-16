The event was set to take place between Saturday, March 21 and March 28, and will no longer go ahead on these days as a precautionary measure over the Covid-19 virus.

The week had been organised by North Devon Council, and asked individuals, schools, organisations and community groups to organise and take part in activities with a focus on the environment and climate change, raising awareness of the climate crisis.

The decision to postpone follows a number of event organisers cancelling their planned activities due to concerns around the virus.

North Devon Council's lead member for climate change, Councillor Caroline Leaver said: 'We are extremely disappointed to have had to take the decision to postpone Climate Action Week.

'We hope this news does not cause too much disappointment and we want to reassure everyone that we will bring Climate Action Week back at a future date.

'Whilst the event has been postponed, the council's work in tackling climate change and reducing its carbon footprint continues, as does its support of other organisations working to do the same.'