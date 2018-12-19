North Devon Council is reminding residents to check when their waste and recycling collections will take place over the festive period.

Black bin, garden waste and recycling collections that would have been made between December 25 and January 4 have been changed as follows.

Customers whose collections fall on Christmas Day will instead receive a collection on Saturday.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve collections will be made as usual. Collections due between December 26-28 will be made one day later (between December 27-29).

Those due between January 1-4 January will also be made one day later (between January 2-5).

Collection times may be different from usual, so all bins, boxes and bags should be left at the kerbside the night before a collection, or by 7am on the day of collection at the latest.

North Devon Council’s usual waste and recycling collection schedule will restart on January 7.