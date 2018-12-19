ndg ndc recycling ndg ndc recycling

Black bin, garden waste and recycling collections that would have been made between December 25 and January 4 have been changed as follows.

Customers whose collections fall on Christmas Day will instead receive a collection on Saturday.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve collections will be made as usual. Collections due between December 26-28 will be made one day later (between December 27-29).

Those due between January 1-4 January will also be made one day later (between January 2-5).

Collection times may be different from usual, so all bins, boxes and bags should be left at the kerbside the night before a collection, or by 7am on the day of collection at the latest.

North Devon Council’s usual waste and recycling collection schedule will restart on January 7.