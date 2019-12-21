Gavin Hendry and Jacob Hyland-Lewin of Gavin Hendry Tree Surgery & Gardening will be collecting unwanted real Christmas trees between January 6 and 9 in return for a £10 donation.

All of the proceeds will be donated to the charity and the pair hope to raise more than £1,000 to equal or better their 2019 collection.

A year ago they organised the collection of 98 real trees that were wood-chipped and recycled - the event, including the sale of wood chippings, raised £1,000.

They are able to collect trees in Westward Ho! Bideford, Instow, Yelland, Fremington, Barnstaple, Chivenor, Braunton, Saunton, Croyde, Georgeham, Woolacombe and Ilfracombe.

Gavin said: "Collecting these trees not only saves hundreds of cars going to the recycle centre or the trees being dumped on the side of the road it raises much needed funds for such an important charity."

If you would like to arrange a collection, please email info@gavinhendry.co.uk with your address, contact number and a location where the tree will be left.

Anyone who will not have a tree but wishes to donate can go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gavin-hendry3 .