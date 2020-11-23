Both the Live Love Local campaign from North Devon Council and the Gazette’s Shop Local campaign have joined forces to urge shoppers to help local retailers through lockdown and enable them to reopen.

It is hoped shops can open again from December 3 but many rely on Christmas trading to see them through the winter and need their customers.

Residents are being asked to make a pledge to buy local this festive season and post pictures of their purchase on social media and help spread the word.

Barnstaple town centre manager Hannah Harrington said: “This year has been incredibly hard for local businesses, many of which are dependent on the Christmas shopping season to survive.

“In order to ensure our high street shops are able to reopen when lockdown is over, we are asking you to join us in making a pledge to shop locally for your Christmas gifts and goods this year.

“Whether it’s pledging to buy your Christmas vegetables from the local greengrocers, your turkey from the local butchers, or your Secret Santa gifts from a local business, we’d love you to make the pledge to support local this Christmas - and share it with us on social media to help spread the word.

“With online shops, click and collect options, phone orders, Facebook sales, and vouchers to use later, our local shops are making it possible for us to feel some semblance of normality, even now. It’s so important that we repay them with our support.”

The Gazette’s Tony Gussin added: “Many town centre shops rely on footfall and it’s not an exaggeration to say that many will not be here next year unless we all do our bit and support our local traders.”

Alongside the pledge, Live Love Local is inviting residents to use its Lockdown Shopping Directory, which lists local businesses that have continued to operate during lockdown.

And North Devon Council car parks are offering free parking between 4pm and 6pm during lockdown so people can pick up their click and collect orders.

To make your shop local pledge, post a photograph of your local purchase on social media and tag #LiveLoveLocal on Facebook or Instagram (@livelovelocalnorthdevon) or use #livelovelocalnorthdevon.