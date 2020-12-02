A great festive display in Barnstaple. Picture: Lorraine Gutteridge A great festive display in Barnstaple. Picture: Lorraine Gutteridge

Last week we asked you to send in pictures following The Great Big Light Switch On organised by Lisa Mackenzie, but that was not the only light show in town.

Clinton Road resident Nicola Kennaugh got in touch to tell us about her Light Up for Lockdown campaign, which she has been running since the beginning of November, calling on people to add a little early festive cheer during the pandemic.

Around 20 fellow residents in Nicola’s road have also put up lights on their own houses, in her words ‘like Blackpool Illuminations’.

In fact, families have even been making evening visits to Clinton Road to see the lights and the Light Up for Lockdown movement is proving popular around the country and in Instagram.

Christmas lights big time from Billy Doolan at Morton Drive in Great Torrington. Picture: Billy Doolan Christmas lights big time from Billy Doolan at Morton Drive in Great Torrington. Picture: Billy Doolan

If you keep sending them, we’ll keep featuring them – email your Christmas lights pictures to newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk .

A early Christmas lights display in Lime Grove Bideford by Mark Chorlton. Picture: Mark Chorlton A early Christmas lights display in Lime Grove Bideford by Mark Chorlton. Picture: Mark Chorlton

Christmas lights at Bull Hill, Bideford. Picture: Sara Vickers Christmas lights at Bull Hill, Bideford. Picture: Sara Vickers

A Christmas window display in Pilton by Dawn Henry. Picture: Dawn Henry A Christmas window display in Pilton by Dawn Henry. Picture: Dawn Henry

The residents of Clinton Road in Barnstaple have been busy putting their Christmas lights up early for Light Up for Lockdown organised by Nicola Kennaugh. Picture: Simon Ellery The residents of Clinton Road in Barnstaple have been busy putting their Christmas lights up early for Light Up for Lockdown organised by Nicola Kennaugh. Picture: Simon Ellery

More Barnstaple lights. Picture: Alex Typaldos More Barnstaple lights. Picture: Alex Typaldos

A Crimbo window. Picture: Sara Vickers A Crimbo window. Picture: Sara Vickers

Festive cheer in Barnstaple. Picture: Kerrie Lenehan Festive cheer in Barnstaple. Picture: Kerrie Lenehan

Christmas lights in Barnstaple. Picture: Sarah Garrett Christmas lights in Barnstaple. Picture: Sarah Garrett

Festive decor in Barnstaple for the Great Big Light Switch on. Picture: Lisa Mackenzie Festive decor in Barnstaple for the Great Big Light Switch on. Picture: Lisa Mackenzie

Festive decor in Barnstaple for the Great Big Light Switch on. Picture: Lisa Mackenzie Festive decor in Barnstaple for the Great Big Light Switch on. Picture: Lisa Mackenzie