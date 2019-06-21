More super sauces from Devon Chilli Man at North Devon Chillies. Picture: Tony Gussin More super sauces from Devon Chilli Man at North Devon Chillies. Picture: Tony Gussin

Urban chilli farm owner Ian Morrison has brought his business into the high street and the shop will open on Monday, July 1.

The shop is the penultimate unit to be filled in Butchers Row and will stock all things chilli from the mild to the ridiculously hot and will be run on a daily basis by Ian's partner Danielle Baddick.

The couple will stock dried chillies from their farm as well as a huge range of sauces, chilli chocolate, crisps and chilli fudge.

There is even an 'extreme shelf' for those brave enough - or insane enough - to take on the hottest of the hot sauces, which have names such as 'Ultimate Insanity' and 'Pain 100%'.

Ian said almost of the stock came from South west or Devon producers, including Dr Peppa's from Barnstaple and the Sweet Chilli Beef Company at Holsworthy.

He added: "We are growing about 50 varieties this season and hopefully if the season picks up we will also stock fresh chillies together with a smaller selection of dried chillies."

Ian will also be cooking chilli sauces, chocolate and fudge in the shop on selected days.

Plus there is a deli area for authentic Mexican foods too.

Only for the brave or foolhardy! Some of the extreme sauces with colourful names on the specialist shelf at North Devon Chillies in Barnstaple. Picture: Tony Gussin Only for the brave or foolhardy! Some of the extreme sauces with colourful names on the specialist shelf at North Devon Chillies in Barnstaple. Picture: Tony Gussin

Chillies are rated on the Scoville scale, which goes from zero up to 16million.

Ian said customers could choose chillies with minimum heat but still retaining their flavour.

But he added: "It takes a long time to build up to the hotter chillies, but it releases endorphins and the pain almost becomes addictive!"

The shop will also be promoting the Chilli Challenge, which invites people to take on whatever they can stand and raise money for Happy Days children's charity. To find out more, pick up a leaflet at the shop or go to www.happydayscharity.org/chilli .

