The group, all part of TEAM Multi Academy Trust took part Voice in a Million concert on March 20.

The 10th instalment of the event, held to highlight the plight of children in care around the world, saw 35 talented and very excited children made the journey to London to sing along with 6,000 other young children.

After an afternoon of rehearsing the children were thrilled to meet and collect autographs from members of three boy bands that also performed at the concert.

The children then performed to an audience of 5,000 people. Their set consisted of 13 songs including This is Me from the Greatest Showman, All of Me by John Legend and What About Us by Pink.

The children were accompanied by TEAM’s music co-ordinator Bonnie Brayley, who said: “The 35 choir members worked their socks off to learn all the songs and the dance routines for the concert. They performed and behaved brilliantly and were a credit to their schools.”

Rhian Nicholas, CEO of TEAM Academy Trust also accompanied the group and said: “It was a privilege to be part of this amazing event and to share this experience with the children, I am sure this is something that they will never forget.”