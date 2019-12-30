The Care Quality Commission (CQC) children and young people survey asked patients under the age of 16 and their parents/carers about their experience of care when admitted to hospital in North Devon or when coming in for treatment.

The CQC named NDHT as one of seven trusts rated as 'better than expected', which means the results were generally more positive across the entire survey than the national average.

The survey looked at the experiences of those who were admitted for treatment in November and December 2018.

In North Devon, parents and carers rated the overall experience 9.1 out of 10, better than most trusts in England.

Young patients and parents gave high scores for feeling well looked after - 9.3 out of 10 from the young people and 9.0 out of 10 from parents and carers.

Parents and carers gave 9.9 out of 10 for staff answering their questions before their child's operation or procedure in a way they could understand. This was an improvement on the results of the previous survey.

Young patients gave 10 out of 10 for staff explaining what would happen during their operation or procedure.

Suzanne Tracey, chief executive of NDHT, said: "Being unwell can be a distressing time for children and their loved ones. I am immensely proud of all our staff here who help to make this time a little better.

"This year's survey results are fantastic, and I'm really pleased that our services in northern Devon have been rated among the best in the country. Well done to our teams for their hard work, kindness and care.

"We will be looking at the areas of the survey where we think we could be doing better and asking ourselves what steps we can take to improve."

Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust currently has an overall rating of 'requires improvement' following the most recent CQC inspection and report, published on September 12, 2019.

That report focussed on 'use of resources', which the CQC rated as 'requires improvement', together with the trust's overall rating.

However, it did rate services as 'good' under the effective and caring categories.

You can find out more about the children and young people survey results at www.cqc.org.uk/publications/surveys/children-young-peoples-survey-2018 .