North Devon charity's solution to the local housing crisis

Published: 1:00 PM October 2, 2021

A North Devon charity has spearheaded an innovative way to help ease the local housing crisis by creating a company dedicated to funding and building social housing.

Established by North Devon Homes (NDH), Anchorwood Ltd is a North Devon property development company with a difference. All their profits are used to help fund affordable homes for local people and create local jobs.

With grants from the Government for social housing becoming a rarity, North Devon Homes pioneered a solution to help future generations and expand on funding opportunities, as Simon Sanger-Anderson, Interim Chair of Anchorwood Ltd, explained: “North Devon Homes has put the needs of the community first by diversifying and creating Anchorwood Ltd. By self-funding our own affordable housing, we will ensure that our investments create not only new homes for local people but also new jobs and opportunities to help benefit the local community.”

Named after the location of their first project at Anchorwood Bank, the company is launching phase three of their Taw Wharf development, The Longbridge Quarter on Saturday, October 9. Staff from North Devon Homes, Pearce Construction and Webbers Estate Agents will be on The Square in Barnstaple from 10am-3pm for the launch event and anyone interested in attending is asked to register their interest with Webbers.

The former 30-acre brownfield site at Anchorwood Bank has been developed in partnership with local building company, Pearce Construction.

Martyn Gimber, Chief Executive of the NDH Group said: “We are passionate about what we build and where we build it; we create quality homes in places where people want to live. We are committed to minimising the impact we have on the local environment and delivering homes in a way that is sensitive to the local area and community. We use our local knowledge and expertise to work with local companies who share our vision and values to deliver new homes in an ethical way.”

Since it was established in 2015, Anchorwood Ltd have built and sold £15 million worth of new homes and funded 37 new affordable homes for local people.

Once completed, the site at Taw Wharf will create 172 homes which will in turn along with their other plans for the next six years, will fund a further 100 new affordable homes across North Devon for people that need them.