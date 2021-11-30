North Devon charity available for financial help this Christmas

Families facing financial hardship are being encouraged to not turn to illegal money lenders this Christmas.

While it is meant to be the most wonderful time of year, for many families who are trapped in spiralling debt and misery that simply isn’t the case. North Devon Homes is working with the England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) this festive season to spread the message that there are many legal options available for help.

The Money Matters Advice Team at North Devon Homes have lots of help and advice with budgeting, planning and how to borrow money safely as Lindsey Eastman, head of customer and housing services explained: “Managing money can be a struggle, especially if you are on a low income and this year there are likely to be more families impacted financially by the pandemic. The festive season, with its added financial pressures, is often a time when people turn to predatory loan sharks for financial help as they are misled into thinking this is the only solution. This is not the case.

“Our team not only offers vital financial advice; we are also part of a Credit Union Support Partnership with Westcountry Savings and Loans. Our partnership aims to combat the issue of loan sharks and high-interest lenders by helping people consolidate their loans into a lower interest loan from our credit union.”

“Borrowing from a loan shark might feel like your only option when you’re in a pinch and need cash fast this festive season,’ said Tony Quigley, Head of the England IMLT. “But it’s important to remember that these lenders operate illegally and can turn quite nasty when demanding payments from victims.”

In their ‘Dear Santa’ campaign this year the IMLT have heart-breaking letters from children to Santa not asking for expensive gifts but instead for loan sharks to stop terrorising their families.

“We want to help people,’ Lindsey added. ‘We have the specialist knowledge to help people in all sorts of financial situations, but we can only help people who come forward and ask.”

The Money Matters team at North Devon Homes can be contacted on 01271 312500 or by emailing customercare@ndh-ltd.co.uk